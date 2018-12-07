Joulecoin (XJO) Price Down 35.9% This Week

Joulecoin (CURRENCY:XJO) traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Joulecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, Joulecoin has traded down 35.9% against the US dollar. Joulecoin has a total market capitalization of $209,276.00 and approximately $304.00 worth of Joulecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00018694 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00049399 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Joulecoin

Joulecoin (XJO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 22nd, 2013. Joulecoin’s total supply is 37,348,435 coins. The official website for Joulecoin is www.jouleco.in. Joulecoin’s official Twitter account is @JouleCoin.

Buying and Selling Joulecoin

Joulecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joulecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joulecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joulecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

