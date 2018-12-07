JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Oasis Petroleum (OAS) a $9.00 Price Target

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) has been given a $9.00 target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.40% from the stock’s previous close.

OAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. UBS Group upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised Oasis Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

NYSE:OAS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.12. 3,465,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,365,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.22. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $546.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.65 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Taylor L. Reid sold 30,000 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,216,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,781,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter worth $157,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth $150,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth $176,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 96.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,268 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth $238,000.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

