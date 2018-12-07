Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Cut to Hold at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $11.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GPOR. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub raised Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Gulfport Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $15.00 price objective on Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gulfport Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.72.

Shares of Gulfport Energy stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. Gulfport Energy has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $360.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.39 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 33.89%. Analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gulfport Energy news, Director Paul D. Westerman bought 10,000 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.44 per share, with a total value of $84,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,541,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,969,000 after acquiring an additional 283,479 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 91.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 791,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 377,425 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 311.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 82,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 11,700.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 153,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 152,100 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

