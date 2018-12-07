JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers John Wood Group (WG) Price Target to GBX 770

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 770 ($10.06) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. HSBC raised shares of John Wood Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 780 ($10.19) in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Numis Securities raised shares of John Wood Group to an “add” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 820 ($10.71) in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 798.18 ($10.43).

Get John Wood Group alerts:

John Wood Group stock opened at GBX 606.40 ($7.92) on Friday. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 553 ($7.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 830 ($10.85).

In other John Wood Group news, insider David Kemp purchased 10,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 636 ($8.31) per share, with a total value of £68,147.40 ($89,046.65). Also, insider Jann M. Brown purchased 976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 769 ($10.05) per share, for a total transaction of £7,505.44 ($9,807.19). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,099 shares of company stock worth $7,865,164.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services to the energy and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.