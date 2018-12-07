JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades SANDVIK AB/ADR (SDVKY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SDVKY. Zacks Investment Research raised SANDVIK AB/ADR from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Barclays downgraded SANDVIK AB/ADR from an equal weight rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded SANDVIK AB/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SANDVIK AB/ADR has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $14.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $20.18.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SANDVIK AB/ADR stock. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in SANDVIK AB/ADR were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SANDVIK AB/ADR

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal-cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts and tooling systems; and mining and rock excavation equipment and tools, such as stationary and mobile crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, exploration drill rigs and tools, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools, rock drills, mining automation systems, bulk materials handling equipment, conveyor components, and parts and services, as well as breakers, demolition tools, and booms.

