JT Stratford LLC Has $263,000 Position in Stryker Co. (SYK)

JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth $105,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth $110,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 3,245.0% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 354,407.4% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 95,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer set a $170.00 target price on Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.17, for a total value of $133,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,785 shares in the company, valued at $496,203.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total value of $69,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $172.44 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $146.80 and a fifty-two week high of $179.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

