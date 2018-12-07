Just Eat (JSTLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTLF) in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JSTLF. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Eat has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:JSTLF remained flat at $$7.04 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948. Just Eat has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $11.65.

About Just Eat

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

