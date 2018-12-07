Just Energy Group Inc (JE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on JE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. B. Riley set a $6.00 price target on shares of Just Energy Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Friday, November 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Just Energy Group by 39,883.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,664,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Just Energy Group by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,611,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Just Energy Group by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,073,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 624,612 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Just Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new position in Just Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Institutional investors own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

JE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 178,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.55 million, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.19. Just Energy Group has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $5.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Just Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.20%.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

