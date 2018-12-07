Kavar Capital Partners LLC Invests $288,000 in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Stock

Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 402.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 283.0% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

Shares of SPY opened at $269.84 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $252.92 and a 12 month high of $293.94.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

