Keane Group Inc (FRAC) Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Keane Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 4th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Keane Group’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FRAC. ValuEngine lowered Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. GMP Securities upgraded Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Keane Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Keane Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.79.

Shares of FRAC stock opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.56. Keane Group has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $558.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.56 million. Keane Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.51%. Keane Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRAC. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Keane Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Keane Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Keane Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $592,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Keane Group by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 495,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 226,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Keane Group by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 219,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 42,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Keane Group, Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

