Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.30 Million Position in Target Co. (TGT)

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,782 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in Target by 739.5% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 15,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Loop Capital set a $102.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

NYSE TGT opened at $69.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $90.39. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.35%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

