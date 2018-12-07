Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,128 Shares of Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 28,163 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 8,341.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 308,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $2,094,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,150,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,337,208.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $289,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,102 shares in the company, valued at $10,051,680.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock worth $7,590,463 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $66.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $81.93.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 25.49%. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.76%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

