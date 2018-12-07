Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€9.00” Price Target for SGL Carbon (SGL)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Commerzbank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Societe Generale set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €11.58 ($13.46).

Shares of SGL stock traded down €0.09 ($0.10) on Thursday, hitting €7.01 ($8.15). The stock had a trading volume of 788,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,478. SGL Carbon has a twelve month low of €8.09 ($9.41) and a twelve month high of €14.70 ($17.09).

SGL Carbon Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

