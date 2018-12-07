Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) Director Robert S. Singer Purchases 8,500 Shares

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Director Robert S. Singer acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $220,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:KDP traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.47. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $126.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.76%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 13.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. Macquarie set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $15.46 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. 10.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods.

