Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) Insider Purchases $41,360.00 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) insider Brian Andrew Loucks acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $41,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Andrew Loucks also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

On Monday, December 3rd, Brian Andrew Loucks purchased 6,900 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.92 per share, for a total transaction of $178,848.00.

On Wednesday, November 21st, Brian Andrew Loucks purchased 2,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.17 per share, for a total transaction of $65,425.00.

KDP traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,298,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $126.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.47.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,451,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 393.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 151,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 120,700 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,339,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $388,634,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,355,000. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Gabelli cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.48 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Macquarie set a $24.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/keurig-dr-pepper-inc-kdp-insider-purchases-41360-00-in-stock.html.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods.

Further Reading: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.