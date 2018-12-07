Key Energy Services (KEG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KEG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Key Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Key Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Key Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of KEG traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.54. 66,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.86. Key Energy Services has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $18.40.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $134.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Key Energy Services will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEG. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA bought a new stake in Key Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $15,492,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Key Energy Services during the third quarter worth about $1,343,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Key Energy Services by 517.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 77,726 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Key Energy Services by 55.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 62,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Key Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $656,000. 48.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Energy Services Company Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. The company's U.S. Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

