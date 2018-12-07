KeyCorp Cuts Huntsman (HUN) Price Target to $32.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HUN. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, August 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huntsman from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. MED restated a buy rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntsman has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Get Huntsman alerts:

HUN opened at $19.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.88. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $36.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.68.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Huntsman had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

In other news, VP David M. Stryker bought 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,627.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 122,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,460.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean Douglas bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $161,025.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 77,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,964.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 35,782 shares of company stock valued at $731,992. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Read More: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.