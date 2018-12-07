KeyCorp Weighs in on UDR, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of UDR in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 5th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for UDR’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

UDR has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on UDR from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.93.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $42.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 5.97. UDR has a 12-month low of $32.88 and a 12-month high of $42.93.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $266.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.90 million. UDR had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in UDR by 1,406.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in UDR in the third quarter valued at $186,000. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR in the third quarter valued at $219,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UDR news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $412,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynne B. Sagalyn sold 4,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $192,829.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,773 shares of company stock worth $3,474,829. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

