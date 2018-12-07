Kforce Inc. (KFRC) Holdings Increased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,310 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Kforce by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 103,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 15,433 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Kforce by 324.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 34,604 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 128,106 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $777.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.74.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Kforce had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $355.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.86%.

In related news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $65,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $346,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,174.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,692. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

KFRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kforce in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

