King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in Unilever NV (UN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,713 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $14,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UN opened at $55.35 on Friday. Unilever NV has a 52-week low of $51.56 and a 52-week high of $58.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4487 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UN shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Unilever to $65.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

