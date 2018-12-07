King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Position in Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COUP. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter worth about $153,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter worth about $211,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Coupa Software by 50.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,927,890.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $60,964.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,669.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 284,248 shares of company stock valued at $19,036,803. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on COUP shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Coupa Software from $63.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Northland Securities lowered Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Coupa Software to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.35.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $66.13 on Friday. Coupa Software Inc has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $84.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $67.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

