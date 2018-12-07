Kingstown Capital Management L.P. Buys 900,000 Shares of FGL Holdings (FG)

Kingstown Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. FGL makes up 7.1% of Kingstown Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kingstown Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FGL were worth $53,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FG. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in FGL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in FGL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FGL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FGL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in FGL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

In other FGL news, CFO Dennis Vigneau bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $218,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher J. Littlefield bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $262,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $918,950. 21.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FG opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. FGL Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.58 million. FGL had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 7.49%. FGL’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FGL Holdings will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FGL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of FGL from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FGL in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FGL from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.45.

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides life and annuity reinsurance services, such as reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities.

