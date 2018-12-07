Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. William Blair upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

KNSL stock opened at $58.36 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $60.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.62 million. Analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,339 shares in the company, valued at $20,872,562.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $61,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,115.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,340. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $410,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 590,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,398,000 after purchasing an additional 82,163 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $4,161,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 45.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess casualty, general casualty, product liability, professional liability, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance.

