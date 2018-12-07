Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Rating Increased to Buy at Eight Capital

Eight Capital upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has C$33.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$25.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Pi Financial upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$24.50 to C$28.50 in a report on Friday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$26.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$32.67.

KL opened at C$30.12 on Monday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of C$16.54 and a 12-month high of C$31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$291.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 1.2899999357695 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Scott Parr acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,670.00.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

