Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Knight-Swift's growth policy on the back of mergers and acquisitions impresses us. In line with this, the company acquired Abilene Motor Express in March 2018. Also, Knight-Swift is being aided by solid demand for freight and volume growth. The company has been able to stablilize the Swift consolidated tractor fleet on the back of consistent efforts in the first half of the year. The company's earnings per share projection for the fourth quarter is also encouraging. However, Knight-Swift's high capital expenditures are concerning and might affect bottom line growth in the long term. Additionally, driver shortage and the subsequent constraint on truck count remain challenges for the company. Shares of the company have underperformed its industry in the past year.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KNX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.51. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,167,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,543,000 after purchasing an additional 189,618 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 529.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,946,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,854,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,350,000 after purchasing an additional 297,157 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,563,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,381,000 after purchasing an additional 893,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,543,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,663,000 after purchasing an additional 942,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

