Koenig & Bauer (SKB) Given a €59.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) has been assigned a €59.00 ($68.60) price target by equities researchers at HSBC in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SKB. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Warburg Research set a €79.70 ($92.67) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €89.00 ($103.49) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, equinet set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €73.14 ($85.05).

Shares of SKB opened at €38.62 ($44.91) on Wednesday. Koenig & Bauer has a 52-week low of €54.65 ($63.55) and a 52-week high of €74.25 ($86.34).

Koenig & Bauer Company Profile

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

