Korea Investment CORP Sells 1,100 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Visionary Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $108.83 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Corp has a twelve month low of $95.73 and a twelve month high of $147.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.10. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Nomura set a $125.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.69.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

