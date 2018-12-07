Korea Investment CORP Sells 116,576 Shares of Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 82.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,244 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 116,576 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 10.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 0.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,239 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 14.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 16,520.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 5.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Longbow Research set a $100.00 price target on shares of Western Digital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

In related news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 1,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $80,150.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15. Western Digital Corp has a 1-year low of $40.58 and a 1-year high of $106.96.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Research analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.80%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

