Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Invests $377,000 in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) Stock

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stericycle by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,405,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,221,000 after acquiring an additional 30,226 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 110.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,394,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,539,000 after buying an additional 2,835,972 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,371,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,834,000 after buying an additional 25,647 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,528,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,346,000 after buying an additional 36,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 22.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,404,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,116,000 after buying an additional 438,662 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Barrington Research set a $72.00 price target on shares of Stericycle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.38.

SRCL stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Stericycle Inc has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $76.73.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.36 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stericycle Inc will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

