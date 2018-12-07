Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (KTOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) to post sales of $188.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $186.00 million to $192.00 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported sales of $202.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year sales of $642.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $639.60 million to $645.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $721.90 million, with estimates ranging from $680.00 million to $753.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $159.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.65 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,377.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth about $476,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,205,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.64. 1,685,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,084. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $16.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.