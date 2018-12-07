Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Shares Down 5.9%

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) shares fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $11.28. 1,185,167 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 470,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.00 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert D. Graham acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics.

