La Guerroniere Marc De Sells 6,245 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.79, for a total value of $4,014,223.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

La Guerroniere Marc De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 10th, La Guerroniere Marc De sold 740 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $444,000.00.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $15.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $594.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,610. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $521.79 and a twelve month high of $697.26.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $734.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.23 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 93.15% and a net margin of 14.10%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management CA raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 55.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 1,417,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $863,447,000 after acquiring an additional 506,729 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 595,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $362,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $221,445,000 after acquiring an additional 42,392 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 22.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 303,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $184,990,000 after acquiring an additional 55,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 27.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 236,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,116,000 after acquiring an additional 50,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $529.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $624.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

