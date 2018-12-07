Laboratory Corp. of America (LH) Downgraded by Craig Hallum to Hold

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LH. Argus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America to $190.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.69.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $143.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 1 year low of $139.18 and a 1 year high of $190.35.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.29, for a total value of $604,173.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,905.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total transaction of $56,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,636.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 20.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 24.8% during the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 30,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 11.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.