Ladder Capital (LADR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.93

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.93 and last traded at $17.93, with a volume of 126284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

LADR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on Ladder Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ladder Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 74.92, a current ratio of 74.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $135.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 348.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

