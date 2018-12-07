Lake Street Capital Boosts BioScrip (BIOS) Price Target to $10.00

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) had its price objective raised by Lake Street Capital from $4.50 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 165.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded BioScrip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioScrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of BioScrip in a research note on Friday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOS opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $495.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.55. BioScrip has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $4.13.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.35 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BioScrip will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venor Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in BioScrip by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venor Capital Management LP now owns 14,475,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,873,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BioScrip by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,616,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,610,000 after purchasing an additional 31,899 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioScrip by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,987,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,562,000 after purchasing an additional 27,904 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BioScrip by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,593,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 179,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioScrip by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,682,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 257,202 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioScrip Company Profile

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods. The company is primarily involved in the intravenous administration of medications to treat a range of acute and chronic conditions, such as infections, nutritional deficiencies, immunologic and neurologic disorders, cancer, pain, and palliative care.

