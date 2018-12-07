Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $895.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) to post sales of $895.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $890.00 million to $900.00 million. Lamb Weston reported sales of $824.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year sales of $3.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 110.81% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $914.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

NYSE:LW traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $73.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,649,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of -0.56. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $52.92 and a one year high of $83.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.191 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1,114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

