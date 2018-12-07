Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $895.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) to post sales of $895.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $890.00 million to $900.00 million. Lamb Weston reported sales of $824.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year sales of $3.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 110.81% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $914.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

NYSE:LW traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $73.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,649,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of -0.56. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $52.92 and a one year high of $83.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.191 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1,114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

