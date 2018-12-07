Land Securities Group (LAND) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LAND. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 1,035 ($13.52) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,120 ($14.63) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) price objective (down from GBX 1,240 ($16.20)) on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 990 ($12.94) to GBX 940 ($12.28) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Land Securities Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 988.92 ($12.92).

Shares of Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 832.80 ($10.88) on Wednesday. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 900.20 ($11.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,141 ($14.91).

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 30.30 ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 29.60 ($0.39) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. As the UK's largest listed commercial property company, with 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country.

