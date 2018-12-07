Land Securities Group (LSGOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Land Securities Group PLC is a real estate company. Its portfolio primarily includes office buildings, shopping and leisure destinations. Land Securities Group PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of LSGOF opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. As the UK's largest listed commercial property company, with 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country.

