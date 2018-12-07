Landmark Bancorp (LARK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.34

Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.34 and last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 5422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $103.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%.

In related news, Chairman Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $34,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 137,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick L. Alexander sold 5,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $159,258.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,566.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,549 shares of company stock valued at $248,545 in the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 136,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 19,247 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 23,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company accepts various deposits comprising non-interest bearing demand deposits, money market and checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

