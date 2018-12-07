Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (LMRK) Director Purchases $471,039.17 in Stock

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Director Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 34,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $471,039.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Landmark Dividend Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit alerts:

On Friday, November 30th, Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 14,140 shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $191,455.60.

On Tuesday, November 27th, Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 44,202 shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $603,799.32.

On Friday, November 23rd, Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 33,055 shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $440,953.70.

On Tuesday, November 20th, Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 51,602 shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.16 per share, for a total transaction of $679,082.32.

NASDAQ:LMRK opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $344.63 million, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.26. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 196.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is 226.15%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orinda Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 35.3% during the second quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 249,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 64,959 shares during the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 37.5% during the second quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 41,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 4.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 519,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 24,394 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 3.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 344,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 11,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 579.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMRK has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 price objective on Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/landmark-infrastructure-partners-lp-unit-lmrk-director-purchases-471039-17-in-stock.html.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.