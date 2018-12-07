Lands’ End (LE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $341.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.52 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $17.93 on Friday. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.87 million, a PE ratio of 141.53 and a beta of -0.02.

In other news, VP Bernard Louis Mccracken III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $71,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,751.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lands’ End by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 971,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,049,000 after buying an additional 28,934 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lands’ End by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 190,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 35,277 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lands’ End by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 138,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 26,071 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,026,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products. The company sells its products online through landsend.com, and affiliated specialty and international Websites; direct mail catalogs; and retail locations primarily at Lands' End Shops at Sears, Lands' End stores, and international shop-in-shops.

