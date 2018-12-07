Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Holdings Increased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,134 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. HSBC upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.03.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $48.64 and a 1 year high of $81.45. The stock has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The casino operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.18% and a net margin of 27.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.68%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

