LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) Holdings Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,815,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.14% of LaSalle Hotel Properties worth $547,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHO. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in the second quarter worth about $64,258,000. Cowen Inc. bought a new position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in the second quarter worth about $19,457,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in the second quarter worth about $16,906,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 569.5% in the third quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 459,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,888,000 after acquiring an additional 390,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 58.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 933,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,967,000 after acquiring an additional 342,724 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LaSalle Hotel Properties alerts:

LHO opened at $32.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.99. LaSalle Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $298.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.71 million. LaSalle Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. LaSalle Hotel Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LaSalle Hotel Properties will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in a research note on Sunday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 target price on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LaSalle Hotel Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/lasalle-hotel-properties-lho-holdings-boosted-by-blackrock-inc.html.

LaSalle Hotel Properties Company Profile

LaSalle Hotel Properties is a leading multi-operator real estate investment trust. The Company owns 41 properties, which are upscale, full-service hotels, totaling approximately 10,400 guest rooms in 11 markets in seven states and the District of Columbia. The Company focuses on owning, redeveloping and repositioning upscale, full-service hotels located in urban, resort and convention markets.

Featured Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO).

Receive News & Ratings for LaSalle Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LaSalle Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.