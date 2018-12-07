Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

LB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$57.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$46.64.

Shares of LB opened at C$39.48 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$37.05 and a one year high of C$58.08.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The company reported C$1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.47 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$260.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$267.51 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.25253884346406 EPS for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance and leasing solutions.

