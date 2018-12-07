Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 282,277 Tilly’s Inc (TLYS)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 282,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,640,000 after purchasing an additional 40,278 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after buying an additional 148,683 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after buying an additional 301,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 779,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after buying an additional 275,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 2,879,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $53,262,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $142,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,868.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,393,521 shares of company stock valued at $99,783,814. 48.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $11.23 on Friday. Tilly’s Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $317.41 million, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.13.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Tilly’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tilly’s Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tilly’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

