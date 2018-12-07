Laurion Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY)

Laurion Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,094,091 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Party City Holdco were worth $9,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRTY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 300.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 1,963.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000.

In related news, Director Gerald C. Rittenberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $53,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Peter Harrison acquired 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $50,813.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,977.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 106,600 shares of company stock worth $1,115,078 over the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 target price on Party City Holdco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $12.00 target price on Party City Holdco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Party City Holdco from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Party City Holdco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

PRTY opened at $10.55 on Friday. Party City Holdco Inc has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). Party City Holdco had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories and novelties, stationery, and decorations.

