Laurion Capital Management LP Increases Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 82.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 440,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,172 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $7,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 41,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 24,655 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 291,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 125,050 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 691.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 109,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 675,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 36,807 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 82,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,076. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy C. Stonesifer sold 479,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $7,939,382.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 637,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,569,472.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,319 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,971 over the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

HPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

