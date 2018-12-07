Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.44

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $54.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.99.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics Inc will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 24.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 22,247 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 178.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 75,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 48,588 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 23.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/leap-therapeutics-lptx-sets-new-12-month-low-at-3-44.html.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

Featured Article: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.