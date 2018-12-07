Leggett & Platt (LEG) and Luvu Brands (LUVU) Head to Head Review

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) and Luvu Brands (OTCMKTS:LUVU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

76.8% of Leggett & Platt shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Leggett & Platt shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Leggett & Platt and Luvu Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leggett & Platt 6.87% 28.37% 9.20% Luvu Brands 1.21% -9.53% 5.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leggett & Platt and Luvu Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leggett & Platt $3.94 billion 1.29 $292.60 million $2.46 15.89 Luvu Brands $16.43 million 0.14 $140,000.00 N/A N/A

Leggett & Platt has higher revenue and earnings than Luvu Brands.

Dividends

Leggett & Platt pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Luvu Brands does not pay a dividend. Leggett & Platt pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Leggett & Platt has increased its dividend for 46 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Leggett & Platt has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luvu Brands has a beta of -2.61, suggesting that its share price is 361% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Leggett & Platt and Luvu Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leggett & Platt 0 2 4 0 2.67 Luvu Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus price target of $45.60, suggesting a potential upside of 16.62%. Given Leggett & Platt’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Leggett & Platt is more favorable than Luvu Brands.

Summary

Leggett & Platt beats Luvu Brands on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components. It serves manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components. The Furniture Products segment offers molded plywood components; bases, columns, back rests, control devices, and casters and frames; private-label finished furniture; beds and bed frames; adjustable beds; and steel mechanisms and hardware, and springs and seat suspensions. It serves upholstered and office furniture manufacturers; department stores and big box retailers; e-commerce retailers; and mattress and furniture retailers. The Industrial Products segment offers drawn wires, bedding and furniture components, automotive seat suspension systems, and steel rods. It serves packaging and baling companies, mechanical spring manufacturers, and wire distributors. The Specialized Products segment offers mechanical and pneumatic lumbar support and massage systems, seat suspension systems, motors and actuators, and cables; titanium, nickel, and stainless steel tubing, formed tube, and tube assemblies; and engineered hydraulic cylinders. It serves automobile and mobile equipment OEMs, and aerospace suppliers. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Carthage, Missouri.

Luvu Brands Company Profile

Luvu Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets various wellness, lifestyle, and casual furniture products worldwide. The company provides sexual positioning furniture products under the brand name of Liberator; top-of-bed comfort pillows under the Avana brand name; and casual fashion furniture, child beanbags, teen and adult beanbags, outdoor loungers, loveseats, and daybeds under the brand name of Jaxx. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of products to retailers and mass merchants. The company markets its products directly through various Websites that include liberator.com, liberatorshop.com, theliberator.co.uk, jaxxliving.com, and avanacomfort.com, as well as through concept factory store, online mass merchants, and retail stores. The company was formerly known as Liberator, Inc. and changed its name to Luvu Brands, Inc. in November 2015. Luvu Brands, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.