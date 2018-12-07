Legrand (LGRVF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LGRVF. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Legrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Legrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legrand from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th.

Shares of Legrand stock opened at $57.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. Legrand has a 1 year low of $57.85 and a 1 year high of $82.45.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company's product categories include user interface, energy distribution, cable management, digital infrastructure, energy efficiency, assisted living, and uninterruptible power supply products, as well as building and home systems, and installation components.

